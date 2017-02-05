Elmira’s Struggles Continue with 4-2 Loss to Brampton February 5, 2017 By Nicole Sorce By

ELMIRA, N.Y. – The 2016-17 season continues to drag on for the Elmira Jackals, the struggling East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres.

With a 4-2 loss to the Brampton Beast on Saturday Night at the First Arena in Elmira, the Jackals continue to occupy the basement of the league’s standings with just 23 game points on the season and a record of 9-36-5-0.

“There haven’t been many positive photo ops this season,” joked Rick Bacmanski, Elmira’s official team photographer. “That’s for sure.”

Last night’s loss also extends Elmira’s losing streak to nine games, and the team has been in search of their tenth win since beating the Manchester Monarchs in overtime on January 20.

The Jackals seemed to be on their game and held a 2-1 lead through the better portion of forty minutes until the Beast unleashed three late second-period goals in three minutes on goalie Andy Iles, worsening his season record to 5-17-3.

The weekend couldn’t end sooner for Elmira after facing Brampton three times in three days and dropping all three contests, including two road losses on Thursday and Friday. Highlights from Saturday’s loss can be found in the video above.

The Jackals will have a few days off before a four-game road trip to the Midwest, starting with a visit to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 10 and ending with back-to-back contests at the Quad City Mallards on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.