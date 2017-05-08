AHL’s Syracuse Crunch Determined to #FIN15H Playoffs Strong May 8, 2017 By Nicole Sorce By

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Upstate New York has more than plenty of reasons to be proud this weekend after the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League dazzled their fans with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Marlies in Games 1 & 2 of the Calder Cup North Division Finals.

The Oncenter War Memorial Arena, home of the Crunch, was practically filled to capacity with over 10,000 fans coming through the gates for both games on Friday and Saturday nights.

Combined with the team’s attendance from the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Crunch have hosted 21,328 fans over their four home playoff games in the last two weeks.

Aside from their positive on-ice results this regular season, in which the Crunch held down first place in the North Division all season ahead of the Marlies, the success of the sales and marketing efforts put forth by the Crunch is absolutely encouraging news, especially at this time of the year.

Just last month, New York state lost two of its professional hockey franchises, which include the AHL’s Albany Devils and ECHL’s Elmira Jackals, due to a lack of attendance and other financial woes suffered by those organizations.

The Crunch will take their 2-0 series lead to Toronto, Ontario, Canada to face the Marlies this Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Ricoh Coliseum. Needing four series wins to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Syracuse has the chance to end Round 2 this week with two straight victories.

A Marlies win in either Games 3 or 4 will force the series back to Syracuse for Game 5 on Saturday, May 13, and if a Game 7 is necessary, it will also take place at The Oncenter on Wednesday, May 17.

Regardless of the results this week in Toronto, fans have the chance to help the Crunch “#FIN15H what they started” by purchasing tickets for Game 5 of the division finals or for inquiring about seats for the conference finals by visiting www.syracusecrunch.com or calling (315) 473-4444.